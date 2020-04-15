Alex Trebek To Publish Tell-All Amid Cancer Battle

PRPhotos.com

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has announced that he’s written a memoir titled The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life, which will be released by Simon & Schuster on July 21.

Trebek is in the midst of fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and his goal, he has said, is to spread a message of hope.

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek, 79, writes in his book, according to the publisher.

He will share his insights on marriage, fatherhood and spirituality, and include plenty of unseen personal photos. The structure of the book is inspired by the show, with chapter titles taking the form of a question. He’ll also answer FAQ like why he shaved his mustache whether he approves of Will Ferrell‘s Saturday Night Live impersonation of him.