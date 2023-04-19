Ali Wong, Bill Hader, Jake Gyllenhaal + More!

Getty Images

ALI WONG AND BILL HADER ‘ARE DATING AGAIN:’ Ali Wong and Bill Hader are giving their relationship another chance. The pair were first linked late last year before they went their separate ways. However, the Barry actor’s rep told Entertainment Tonight, "Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again." This comes after he mentioned his “girlfriend” in an interview with Collider.

JAKE GYLLENHAAL AND JAMIE LEE CURTIS LIVED TOGETHER DURING THE PANDEMIC: At the Monday night (April 17th) premiere of new film The Covenant, Jamie Lee Curtis told People that she lived with Jake Gyllenhaal, who is her godson, during the pandemic. “He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot,” she told the outlet. “So singing, acting, sourdough,” Curtis added. “And he did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on.” For his part, the Southpaw actor said, “I am still eating sourdough. Yes. I haven’t stopped. Even though we’re out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough.”

KIM AND KHLOE KARDASHIAN VISIT A CALIFORNIA PRISON: According to Entertainment Tonight, a handful of Gen-Z influencers joined Kim and Khloe Kardashian along with the leaders of REFORM Alliance at the California State Prison in Lancaster, California, on Monday (April 17th). Kim, who has been involved in criminal justice reform in the past, spoke about their time at the prison. "It’s always an honor to be able to visit the men and women living behind our prison walls," she said in a statement. "Hearing the stories of people trapped in the prison system is what drives my commitment to advocate for reform and find ways to leverage my platform to help change lives and laws." The SKIMS founder added, "Today I was especially thrilled to bring REFORM's Future Shapers Advisory Council inside the prison as well. We are building up the next generation of leaders and influencers who will join us in this fight."

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SAYS SHE’S ‘ALWAYS WANTED TO GO BACK TO SCHOOL:’ Priyanka Chopra has a vision for her future beyond acting. In an interview with E! News published on Tuesday (April 18th), the Quantico star said she wants to go back to school. “I want to either go to business school to understand the nitty gritty of how my industry works and the other industries work," she said. “The business of entertainment really interested me, or filmmaking. Those are my two choices." The Citadel actress added, "I've always wanted to go back to school. I don't know if I'll ever do that but it's been a passion of mine. My career started when I was 17,18 so I never got to have the academic heights that I wanted."