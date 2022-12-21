Home » Entertainment » Alicia Silverstone Poses Nude For PETA

Alicia Silverstone Poses Nude For PETA

Alicia Silverstone is the latest celebrity to pose nude for PETA in a campaign focused on leather. The Clueless actress can be seen standing in front of cactuses, wearing nothing but faux leather boots.

“If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I’m after,” she said. “I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope — but I’ve done it for PETA because that’s how much it matters to me.”

Silverstone, who has been vegan since 1999, added, “There’s this idea that leather is somehow better for the earth but what they don’t realize is the amount of resources – water, food, oil for transport – the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It’s just not sustainable. The Earth can’t handle it.”

