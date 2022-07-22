Home » Entertainment » Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Co-Sleeps With Her 11-Year-Old Son

Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Co-Sleeps With Her 11-Year-Old Son

Alicia Silverstone opened up about her unusual parenting practices on a recent episode of The Ellen Fisher Podcast. The Clueless star shared that she and her 11-year-old son, Bear, still sleep together at night.

“Bear and I still sleep together,” Silverstone said. “I’ll be in trouble for saying that, but I really don’t care.”

The Crush actress explained that her parenting style is “following nature.”

“If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals, if you put your baby over there,” Silverstone said, pointing across the room, “your baby is going to get eaten. It’s not ideal for the baby to be over there.”

