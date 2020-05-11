Alison Roman Apologizes After Slamming Chrissy Teigen’s Food Platform

PRPhotos.com

Alison Roman is eating crow after slamming model Chrissy Teigen‘s path to success in the food world.

In an interview with The New Consumer that quickly went viral, she said: “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

After being dragged on Twitter, she defended herself, writing: “When women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they do or do not make, well, that’s amore…Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash.”

Teigen responded to the uproar on Twitter herself, writing: “This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social, and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.”

She added, “I genuinely loved everything about Alison. Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I’ve made countless NYT recipes she’s created, posting along the way.”

Teigen continued: “There are many days I cry very hard because Cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content ont. We do this work ourselves, and there is no monetary gain yet. It is just work, work, work and the reward is you liking it. So to be called a sellout … hooooo it hurts.”

“Anyhow,” Teigen said in closing, “now that that’s out there. I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman.”

Roman then responded herself, tweeting: “Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie Kondo’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry.”

She added, “Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along.”