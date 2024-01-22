Allison Holker Boss, Jodie Foster, Gabrielle Union + More!

ALLISON HOLKER BOSS SAYS SHE TALKED TO STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS ‘ALMOST EVERY NIGHT’ AFTER HE DIED: On a recent episode of The Viall Files podcast, Allison Holker opened up about how she coped after her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, committed suicide in 2022. “I was talking to him really actively. I talked to him almost every single night, a really long time,” she revealed. “It would be about anything and everything. It could be how was the day today? … Or I would be really upset and yelling at him sometimes.” The So You Think You Can Dance star added that “the biggest” and “the most healing” conversation she had with him was the one in which she “forgave him.” Holker explained, “I was outside and I was looking at the stars and I said — whether it was necessary or not, I don't know if it was necessary or needed — but I forgave him. And I said, ‘I hope you found that peace.’ Like, genuinely, I really hope he found that peace that he needed and that he felt like he needed. You know? And that's a really hard thing to do.”

JODIE FOSTER SHARES HOW SHE HID HER CAREER FROM HER CHILDREN: Jodie Foster appeared on Friday’s (January 19th) episode of The View and shared how she hid her career from her two sons when they were younger. “I guess I just didn’t want them to know me that way,” she said. “I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff.” Although she took her eldest child, Charles, to set one day when he was three, he fell under the impression that she was a construction worker. “I brought him to set one day and I bought him a little plastic tool belt and stuff,” the Nyad actor recalled. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, and this is this set and this set and this set.’ And for a really long time, he thought I was a construction worker.”

GABRIELLE UNION WISHES DWYANE WADE A HAPPY 42ND BIRTHDAY: Gabrielle Union shared a sweet video to Instagram on Saturday (January 20th), showing her and Dwyane Wade’s five-year-old daughter Kaavia James singing “Happy Birthday” to the former basketball star. “We’re so blessed to spend year after year with you,” the Bring It On actor wrote in the caption.

IOAN GRUFFUDD IS ENGAGED TO BIANCA WALLACE: People reports that Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace are now engaged. The pair shared a joint post to Instagram on Saturday (January 20th) announcing the news. Along with a photo of them kissing and Wallace showing off her ring, they wrote in the caption, “The most precious thing happened…” This comes after the Fantastic Four actor filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Alice Evans, in March of 2021. He and Wallace confirmed their relationship in October of the same year.