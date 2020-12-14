Allison Mack Files for Divorce from Nicki Clyne

PRPhotos.com

Allison Mack, who rose to fame starring in Smallville and then plummeted to infamy after being implicated in a so-called sex cult called Nxivm, has filed for divorce from the Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne.

Mack pleaded guilty last year to racketeering charges and apologized for her role in recruiting and abusing women. Mack and Clyne married in 2017, reportedly at the behest of Nxivm’s leader, Keith Raniere. Mack has been accused of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere, and helping to mastermind the secret all-female society of masters and slaves for him.

A date has not been set for her sentencing; Mack faces 15 years behind bars. Raniere was sentenced to 120 years behind bars in October. Two new documentaries focusing on Raniere, Mack and Nxivm are out now: HBO is airing The Vow and Starz is airing Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult.