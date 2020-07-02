Alyssa Milano Hits Back at Blackface Accusations

Instructions: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. you should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take actions should flash flooding warnings be issued.

Message Summary: ...flash flood watch remains in effect from 1 pm mst this afternoon through this evening...

The flash flood watch continues for

* a portion of southeast arizona, including the following areas, catalina and rincon mountains and tucson metro area.

* from 1 pm mst this afternoon through this evening

* national weather service meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the bighorn burn scar and surrounding areas that includes areas along the cdo wash east state highway 77, the catalina foothills and sabino canyon, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. This watch does not include the remainder of eastern pima county.

* heavy rainfall over the bighorn burn scar is expected during the period of the watch. Residents near the bighorn burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities.