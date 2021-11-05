Alyssa Milano Says Giving Birth Reminded Her Of Being Sexually Assaulted

PRPhotos.com

Alyssa Milano told People’s new Me Becoming Mom podcast that childbirth reminded her of being sexually assaulted.

The Sorry Not Sorry author told host Zoe Ruderman that something about giving birth to her first child felt very familiar.

She explained, “After going through therapy after giving birth to Milo and remembering that one moment of feeling like I was being held down and had things being done to me that I didn't want, to me, was very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted.

"It triggered all of these memories that I thought I had dealt with. I think anyone who has dealt with trauma has the moments where you're like, 'Yeah, I'm fine. I've dealt with that.' Versus the moments where you go, 'Oh, no I didn't. I just tried to tuck it away so no one could see them or I couldn't see them or feel them anymore.' "

Milano added that she thinks reliving the trauma may have contributed to her postpartum anxiety along with the “hormones and all of the things.”