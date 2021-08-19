Alyssa Milano Urges Fans To Learn CPR Following Accident

PRPhotos.com

Alyssa Milano is urging fans to learn CPR after she and her uncle were involved in a car accident.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the Charmed alum’s Uncle Mitchell was driving on a Los Angeles freeway Tuesday (April 17th) morning when he had a heart attack.

Milano issued a lengthy statement on Wednesday (April 18th) thanking everyone who helped them including first responders, doctors nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center.

The actress tweeted, “Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.”

In addition to a plea for “kindness and privacy” for her family, Milano wrote, “please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”