Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Ends After Nine Years

PRPhotos.com
A judge in California terminated Amanda Bynes‘ nine-year conservatorship on Tuesday (March 22nd). The Easy A actress was placed in a conservatorship in 2013 after struggling with mental health issues.

Bynes said in a statement, “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.”

She continued, “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

The end of Bynes’ conservatorship was supported by her parents. Their attorney, Tamar Arminak, said, “Both mother and daughter I know are happy to restart a relationship that doesn't include this conservatorship and focus on the endless possibilities available to Amanda now that the conservatorship is over.”

