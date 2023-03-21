Amanda Bynes Is Placed On A Psychiatric Hold In California

PRPhotos.com

Amanda Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold in California Monday (March 20th). A source told Today that she will be held for 72 hours, and that she “hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.” Page Six reports that Bynes was allegedly walking around downtown Los Angeles naked, before she flagged down a car and told them she was having a psychiatric episode.

This news comes nearly a year after the She’s the Man star ended her conservatorship—and shortly after she missed the All That cast reunion at ‘90s Con over the weekend. The reunion would have marked Bynes’ first public appearance since her conservatorship ended in March of 2022.

Her former costar Kel Mitchell spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the What a Girl Wants star’s absence, prior to the reports of her psychiatric hold. “I've just been praying for her. It's awesome to see she's doing better. Which is great. We're just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it's answered prayers that she's doing a lot better,” he said.

Bynes had been in a personal conservatorship since 2013, and her parents supported the decision to dissolve it. “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said at the time.