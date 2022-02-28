Home » Entertainment » Amanda Bynes’ Parents Support Her Ending Her Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes’ Parents Support Her Ending Her Conservatorship

PRPhotos.com
Last week, Amanda Bynes filed court documents to end her nine-year conservatorship, a move that Page Six reports is supported by her parents.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship by her mother, Lynn Bynes, in August 2013. At the time, the Amanda Show actress was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a fire in an elderly woman’s driveway.

In November 2014, Bynes tweeted that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bynes has maintained a positive relationship with her parents, and her lawyer said that she and her parents see the “significant progress” she’s made in managing her diagnosis. Her lawyer added that the conservatorship was only ever meant to be temporary.

