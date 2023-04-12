Amanda Bynes, Sarah Paulson, Pedro Pascal + More!

PRPhotos.com

AMANDA BYNES IS RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL FOLLOWING PSYCHIATRIC HOLD: According to TMZ, Amanda Bynes was released from a hospital in Southern California Monday (April 10th), after she and medical staff determined that she was ready to leave. This comes after the What a Girl Wants actress was placed on a psychiatric hold three weeks ago. Bynes will reportedly be receiving outpatient treatment as she returns to her day-to-day life.

SARAH PAULSON USED TO SUPPORT PEDRO PASCAL ‘SO THAT HE COULD HAVE MONEY TO FEED HIMSELF:’ Sarah Paulson opened up about her longtime friendship with Pedro Pascal in an interview with Esquire published on Tuesday (April 11th). As Pascal struggled early in his career, Paulson said she would support him. “He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” she told the outlet. These days, however, “everybody wants a piece” of Pascal, Paulson added.

NICK CANNON JOKES ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT BEING THE MOTHER OF HIS NEXT CHILD: Nick Cannon appeared on The Howard Stern Show Monday (April 10th) and joked that he would “absolutely” be interested in having a baby with the newly single Taylor Swift—after Stern suggested the idea. Cannon is currently a father to 12 children. "Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being in these streets," Cannon added. "I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, 'Yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We would probably really understand each other.”

HUGH JACKMAN CELEBRATES 27 YEARS OF MARRIAGE WITH DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS: Hugh Jackman is celebrating his 27th wedding anniversary with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The Wolverine star shared a photo of the happy couple smiling and wrote a sweet note in honor of their relationship. “I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much,” he captioned the photo. “Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

TOM SANDOVAL SAYS HE AND RAQUEL LEVISS ARE ‘TAKING A BREAK:’ Tom Sandoval is sharing his side of the story. On a recent episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star claimed that he broke up with Ariana Madix two weeks before all of the Scandoval drama unfolded. He also shared that he and Raquel Leviss are currently “taking a break.” When host Howie Mandell asked him if they were friends “with benefits,” Sandoval replied, “Not right now.”