Amanda Bynes ‘Seeking Treatment for Mental Health’

Amanda Bynes is focusing on her health, according to People. The 33-year-old returned to Instagram in December following a hiatus. In the next few months, the former child star revealed on Valentine’s Day that she is engaged in Paul Michael, a man she met at her sober living facility in 2019.

Three weeks later, they reportedly split, but then they got back together. On Monday, Michael, 28, and Bynes announced that they are expecting their first child together. The Instagram announcement has since been removed.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Bynes may have to give up custody of the child due to her mental health issues. Sources tell the site she’s 6 weeks pregnant.

Bynes’ lawyer David Esquibias tells People that she “is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues.”

In a statement, he continued: “Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.”

Bynes has been in and out of mental health and alcohol abuse treatment; the last time was in January 2019.