Amanda Bynes Shares Update on Mental Health, Engagement, School

After concerning many over her stints in and out of therapy, a reported pregnancy and an end to said pregnancy, and a rumored split with her fiancé, Amanda Bynes is setting the record straight. 

The 34-year-old said that she is still engaged, in treatment and pursuing a bachelor’s degree. She said on social media: "Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals."

She added: "Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."

Bynes said that she and Paul Michael, whom she reportedly met in rehab, are doing well: "Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul. Hope you're all staying safe! Love y'all!"

