Amazon Quietly Removes James Bond Posters After Gun Censorship Backlash

Amazon Prime Video has silently withdrawn James Bond promotional artwork following online criticism over digitally removed guns. The streaming service had posted modified posters on its U.K. website where Bond’s iconic Walther PPK gun was airbrushed from his hand in films like Dr. No and Goldeneye, or cropped out entirely. In A View To A Kill, Roger Moore’s arms appeared lengthened to eliminate his weapon from the frame. Social media users criticized the censorship, with actor Rufus Jones joking that the gunless Bond looked like he was making a rude gesture. After James Bond Day on October 5th and mounting backlash, Prime Video U.K. replaced the controversial posters with film stills, though none show Bond carrying his gun. The company declined to comment. Fans expressed concern about the future of the franchise under Amazon ownership. (Story URL)