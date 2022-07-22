Amber Heard Files Notice Of Appeal In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

PRPhotos.com

Nearly two months after a Virginia jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has officially informed the court that she plans to appeal the verdict.

“Please take notice that Defendant and Counterclaim Plaintiff Amber Laura Heard, pursuant to Rule 5:9 of the Rules of the Supreme Court of Virginia, hereby gives Notice of her Appeal to the Virginia Court of Appeals from this Court’s June 24, 2022 Final Judgment Order, the July 13, 2022 Order on Defendant and Counterclaim Plaintiff Amber Laura Beard’s Post-Trial Motions (“Post-Trial Motions Order”), and from all additional Orders and rulings by the Trial Court prior to the entry of the Final Judgment Order and Post-Trial Motions Order,” a three-page filing reads.

Heard has not yet paid the $8.3 million bond required in order to conduct the appeal. While the full amount will be required down the line, the Aquaman actress was only required to pay $500 to begin the process on Thursday (July 21st).

A spokesperson for Heard said, “We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”