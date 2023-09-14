Amber Heard, Martin Scorsese, Courteney Cox + More!

PRPhotos.com

‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ DIRECTOR COMMENTS ON AMBER HEARD’S ROLE IN THE FILM: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Wednesday (September 13th) that he had always planned a smaller role for Amber Heard’s character in the sequel, despite the claims that her role had been “pared down” following Johnny Depp’s defamation trial. "I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We'll leave it at that," Wan told the outlet.

MARTIN SCORSESE SAYS HE REWROTE ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ BECAUSE HE ‘REALIZED’ HE WAS ‘MAKING A MOVIE ABOUT ALL THE WHITE GUYS:’ Martin Scorsese spoke with Time Magazine about his forthcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann’s non-fiction book by the same name. Scorsese told the outlet the script underwent extensive rewrites. “After a certain point, I realized I was making a movie about all the white guys. Meaning I was taking the approach from the outside in, which concerned me,” he said. Killers of the Flower Moon centers on a string of murders that occurred within the Osage Nation in the early 1920s.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF ‘SHINING VALE:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that STARZ released the trailer for the second season of Shining Vale on Wednesday (September 13th). Watch as Courteney Cox’s Pat Phelps returns home from the hospital after trying to murder her family with an axe, while Mira Sorvino’s Rosemary continues to haunt the family in the form of their neighbor, Ruth. "Pat, you let me in, and there's no escape," Rosemary/Ruth says in the trailer. The new season is set to premiere on Friday (October 13th), just in time for Halloween.

SHARNA BURGESS SHARES THAT IT WAS A ‘HUGE SHOCK’ TO NOT BE INVITED BACK TO ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS:’ Sharna Burgess was surprised to find out that she would not be returning to Dancing with the Stars for the show’s 32nd season, calling it a “huge shock” on Tuesday’s (September 12th) episode of the Oldish podcast. "Because it was such a shock, because I wasn't expecting it, it was tough," she said. "My last five years on the show have been rocky—not because of the show. I love the show deeply, but we had a new executive producer come in, I think five years ago now. I had just won with Bobby Bones and he decided to not bring me back." Burgess added, "There's a lot of speculation as to why. My win with Bobby was I think the most explosive and controversial win of Dancing With the Stars history."