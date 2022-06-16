Home » Entertainment » Amber Heard On What She’ll Tell her Daughter About The Defamation Trial

Amber Heard On What She’ll Tell her Daughter About The Defamation Trial

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Amber Heard told Savannah Guthrie that she’s looking forward to being a full-time mom now that the defamation trial is in the past.

During an interview that aired Wednesday (June 15th), Heard told the Today anchor, “I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

When asked what she’ll tell her daughter about the trial experience, she said, “I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

Her daughter, Oonagh Paige, celebrated her first birthday in April.

Related Articles

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter To Promote Body Positivity On OnlyFans
Report: Beyonce Is Planning Secret Pop-Up Shows In The UK
Amber Heard Insists She Told The Truth While Testifying In Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial
Shirley MacLaine Admits She Started Talking To Herself During The Pandemic
Jennifer Lopez Felt Like A ‘Punchline’ Early In Her Career
The Wendy Williams Show, Lady Gaga, Amber Heard + More