Amber Heard Opens Up After Johnny Depp Loses Appeal

PRPhotos.com

Amber Heard is sharing why she is re-wearing a dress after her ex-husband Johnny Depp lost his “wife beater” libel case. She posted two shots of herself on Instagram, the first from she filed domestic abuse allegations against him in 2016, when there was a bruise visible on her face.

The second shows her wearing the dress last summer, on the same day he list the case against the Sun, which, a judge ruled, accurately labeled him a “wife beater” in an article.

"One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it's important to wear the same thing twice," Heard, 34, wrote.

The past came several days after Depp lost his appeal to overturn the ruling. Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in the U.S. The case is scheduled to kick off on May 3rd.