Amber Heard Posts To Instagram Ahead Of Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial

Days before Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were scheduled to face off in court, Heard posted to Instagram to say her piece.

On Saturday (April 9th), the Aquaman actress wrote, “I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in The Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse.”

She continued, “I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world.”

Depp’s defamation trial begins on Monday (April 11th). James Franco, Ellen Barkin, and Elon Musk are set to testify virtually for Heard, while Paul Bettany will testify virtually for Depp.