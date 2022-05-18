Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Can’t Look At Her ‘Because He’s Guilty’

PRPhotos.com

During Amber Heard‘s final day on the stand Tuesday (May 17th), the Aquaman actress said Johnny Depp can’t look at her “because he’s guilty.”

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, asked Heard why she told Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, that she knew Depp couldn’t look her in the eyes.

“Because he's guilty. He knows he's lying. Otherwise, why can't he look at me? I survived that man and I'm here, and I'm able to look at him,” Heard said.

Depp seemed to find this response amusing, as he leaned over to say something to one of his lawyers and then laughed.