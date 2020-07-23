Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp’s Body Is Covered With Self-Harm Scars

PRPhotos.com

Amber Heard took the stand on Wednesday in London’s High Court, testifying in her ex-husband Johnny Depp‘s case against The Sun. He is suing the U.K. paper after it dubbed him a “wife beater,” a charge he denies. The Sun’s case is focused on proving that he is in fact a wife-beater, and using Heard’s claims of abuse as evidence.

The Aquaman star said she saw signs of “deep cuts” on Depp’s body and claimed they had discussed them during their relationship.

She said: “His body is covered in scars. I asked him about it. He told me various stories of doing it to himself when in pain and he couldn’t handle it anymore. His body is full of these scars. I saw him do it to himself or threatened me with it sometimes.”

Heard also denied harming herself, saying that the scars on her arm happened when Depp attacked her in Australia, and pinned her to a counter covered in broken glass.

She said that she also saw him stub a cigarette out on his cheek when he was high: “I was standing right in front of it. It was deliberate, he put it out on his cheek and screamed at me how much he didn’t feel it because of how much pain he was already in. He was trying to justify taking drugs.”

GRENADES AND BRUISES

She also testified that Depp threw 30 bottles at her “like grenades” during what she has referred to as a “three-day hostage situation,”

“We were in an argument about whether he was going to drink the liquor,” she told the court in London.

A make-up artist for Heard also recalled seeing bruises on her face when she was set to appear on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Melanie Inglessis testified that Heard told her Depp had tried to suffocate her with a pillow, headbutting her and pulling out chunks of her hair.

Depp previously admitted to headbutting her during that fight, but he said he was trying to prevent her from assaulting him.

She said: “I recall her left eye being a little more bruised than the right eye. I remember the bridge of the nose being a little red and swollen. I remember a cut or scab on her lip.”