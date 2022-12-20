Home » Entertainment » Amber Heard Settles With Johnny Depp In Defamation Case

Amber Heard Settles With Johnny Depp In Defamation Case

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appears to be over. On Monday (December 19th), Heard shared a post to Instagram announcing that she has made the “very difficult decision” to settle.

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this," she wrote in her statement. "I defended my truth in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward."

The Aquaman actress continued, "Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

A source close to Depp told People, "It's a seven-figure settlement. The judgment is in place. But part of the point of appealing it for her was both the financial reasons but also to ensure there wasn't a judgment in place against her — that has significant ramifications. This judgment is never going away. Depp has said it wasn't about money. He just wanted the truth."

Related Articles

Cory Hardrict Demands Joint Custody Of Children He Shares With Tia Mowry
Trey Songz Surrenders To NYPD In Alleged Bowling Alley Assault
Tracee Ellis Ross Says There Are ‘Very Limited Roles For Black Women Still’ In Hollywood
R. Kelly’s Former Manager Sentenced To A Year In Prison For Calling In Shooting Threat At Theater
Austin Butler Honors His Late Mother In ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue
Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted Out In West Hollywood