Amber Heard Settles With Johnny Depp In Defamation Case

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appears to be over. On Monday (December 19th), Heard shared a post to Instagram announcing that she has made the “very difficult decision” to settle.

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this," she wrote in her statement. "I defended my truth in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward."

The Aquaman actress continued, "Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

A source close to Depp told People, "It's a seven-figure settlement. The judgment is in place. But part of the point of appealing it for her was both the financial reasons but also to ensure there wasn't a judgment in place against her — that has significant ramifications. This judgment is never going away. Depp has said it wasn't about money. He just wanted the truth."