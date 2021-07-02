Amber Heard Welcomes A Baby Girl

PRPhotos.com

Amber Heard is a mom!

The 36-year-old actress shared a birth announcement on Instagram Thursday (July 1st). According to the post, her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8th, 2021. Page Six reports that the baby was born via surrogate.

Heard wrote on Instagram, “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

The Justice League star was married to Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017.