Amber Heard’s Sister Whitney Slams MTV Over Johnny Depp Appearance

Amber Heard‘s sister, Whitney Heard, is speaking out against MTV for featuring Johnny Depp as part of this year’s Video Music Awards.

Depp made a surprise appearance as the Moon Person during the ceremony Sunday night (August 28th), as pre-recorded videos of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor were shown throughout the program. Depp jokingly said, “Hey, you know what? I needed the work,” as his reason for taking the gig.

Whitney called out the network following the event. Posting to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…#DVMAs #IStandWithAmberHeard.”

She superimposed the D in front of VMAs to signify domestic violence and included a graphic of her sister in the post.

