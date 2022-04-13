Home » Entertainment » Amber Riley Breaks Off Engagement With Desean Black

Amber Riley Breaks Off Engagement With Desean Black

Glee star Amber Riley has broken off her engagement with fiancé Desean Black. Riley’s rep confirmed the news with Page Six Tuesday (April 12th), adding, “They ask for privacy during this time.”

While discussing her Lifetime movie Single Black Female on an episode of the Nice & Neat podcast last month, Riley said, “I am a single Black female. I am. I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie.”

Riley was also not wearing her engagement ring at the time. The Nobody’s Fool actress added the breakup was “amicable.”

“I wish him the best. I don’t have anything horrible or bad to say,” she said.

