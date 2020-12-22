Amelia Hamlin Claps Back at Critics of Scott Disick Romance

PRPhotos.com

Amelia Hamlin is clapping back at critics of her romance with Scott Disick. The critics seem to have the biggest issue with their age gap; she is 19, while he is 37.

But over the weekend, she hit up IG Story to vent about how “extra weird and judgemental sic” people can be. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

The pair were first linked in late October, and since then they have shared widely photographed dates. On Thanksgiving, she wrote on social media that she was “thankful” for him.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Disick and Hamlin recently toured a $115 million L.A. estate last week, which boasts 9 bedrooms, a library, a pool and pool-house, tennis court … Former residents include Tony Curtis and Cher. It is rumored to be a possible investment property for Disick and other members of his family.