American Eagle Faces Backlash Over Sydney Sweeney Ad Campaign

American Eagle’s new advertising campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney has sparked a political controversy online. The campaign, centered around the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” is a play on words referencing Sweeney’s “great genes.” This has led some to accuse the company of promoting eugenics, “white supremacy,” and “Nazi propaganda.” In one clip, Sweeney stands in front of a poster that initially says “Sydney Sweeney has great genes” before the word “genes” is crossed out and replaced with “jeans.” Another video further emphasized Sweeney’s “genes,” which some users on platforms like TikTok, X, and Threads criticized as problematic. The campaign promotes a limited-edition denim jacket and jeans, with proceeds from the latter supporting the Crisis Text Line. (Nbcnews)