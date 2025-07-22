‘American Idol’ Exec Robin Kaye And Husband Killed With Their Own Gun

Getty Images

New details have emerged regarding the deaths of American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, the suspect reportedly gained entry to the couple’s home, found their own gun, and shot them. The suspect then called the police on himself. LAPD Deputy Chief Marla Ciuffetelli acknowledged the neighborhood’s concerns about the crime, stating that while overall crime reduction has been “phenomenal,” the tragic deaths of “two wonderful people” in their own home are deeply unsettling. Authorities were alerted after Kaye and Deluca, both 70 years old, had not been heard from for several days. The LAPD confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Encino resident Raymond Boodarian as the suspect, identified through surveillance footage and forensic evidence. (Story URL)