‘American Idol’ Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Return For Season 24

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will return as judges for the 24th season of American Idol, set to premiere on ABC and Hulu in 2026. The trio made their debut as judges in the show’s 23rd season, which aired earlier this year. Underwood is a newcomer to the panel, while Bryan and Richie have served as judges since Season 16 in 2018. Auditions for the upcoming season will begin on August 26 with “Idol Across America,” a virtual nationwide search for the next winner. Prospective contestants will audition remotely before moving on to in-person judge auditions. (Story URL)