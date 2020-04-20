‘American Idol’ Makes TV History With First At-Home Results Show

PRPhotos.com

Last night’s episode of American Idol gave fans a preview of how the live performances will look moving forward – and solidified this season’s Top 20,

Following another two-hour block of behind-the-scenes footage, it was announced whether America decided to send Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti through to the next round.

Both women learned the result of that tie-breaker vote while self-quarantining – Grace in San Ramon, California, Lauren in Nashville – as host Ryan Seacrest revealed the news from his home in Los Angeles.

In the end, congratulations were in order for Grace, who will join the rest of these Top 20 performers: Aliana Jester, Arthur Gunn, Cyniah Elise, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Dillon James, Faith Becnel, Francisco Martin, Franklin Boone, Grace Leer, Jonny West, Jovin Webb, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, Kimmy Gabriela, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Louis Knight, Makayla Phillips, Nick Merico, Olivia Ximines and Sophia Wackerman.

“During this uncertain time, we’re committed to bringing some sense of normalcy, some sense of community and hope, through the stories of our contestants,” Ryan declared at the start of part two of the American Idol: This Is Me special, which featured unseen footage of Grace, Lauren, and some of the other hopefuls who’d already learned their fate back when the “Final Judgment” Hawaii episodes were taped this past January.

“And their journey is about to take a historic turn, because next Sunday, this competition will continue, as the top 20 compete for your vote with epic performances,” Ryan continued – referring to last week’s bombshell announcement that the rest of this Idol season will be conducted remotely, starting April 26th, due to coronavirus concerns.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will judge the show virtually from California with Luke Bryan calling in from Nashville.

“Be here as we come to you from our contestants’, judges’, and my home, in 25 different locations across North America, as you witness television history,” Ryan stated as he teased next week’s “must-see, first-time Idol event.”

AMERICAN IDOL Grace Leer advances to the top twenty : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/AMERICAN_IDOL_Grace_Leer_advances_to_the_top_twenty.mp3

AMERICAN IDOL Grace Leer performs Rainbow : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/AMERICAN_IDOL_Grace_Leer_performs_Rainbow.mp3

AMERICAN IDOL Lauren Mascitti performs : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/AMERICAN_IDOL_Lauren_Mascitti_performs.mp3