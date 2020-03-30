‘American Idol’ Top 40 Showcases Begin

PRPhotos.com

The Top 40 contestants of American Idol traveled to Hawaii with judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and host Ryan Seacrest to perform in a pre-recorded episode of performances.

The judges had to narrow the pool down to a Top 20, and the episode has been split into two parts. The second part will air next week. Bobby Bones served as mentor.

Early favorite Nick Merico went first, singing “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. Richie got to tell him he made the Top 20.

Makayla Brownlee, who experienced a seizure during Hollywood Week, sang “More Hearts Than Mine,” and she had too many issues finding the notes. She was eliminated. Cameryn Lee Smith was also eliminated after her performance of “Break Every Chain.”

Devon Alexander, Jordan Jones and Geena were also eliminated after performances that weren’t quite tight enough to get them into the Top 20.

DeWayne Crocker Jr. impressed with his original take on “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. It earned him a place in the Top 20. Louis Knight sang “Castle On The Hill” by Ed Sheeran and made it into the Top 20. They were joined by Francisco Martin, who coasted into the Top 20 with his performance of “Falling” by Harry Styles. Jovin Webb sang “You Are The Best Thing” by Ray Lamontagne and also made it into the Top 20.

Faith Becnel gave an entertaining performance of “Ain’t Nobody,” and advanced to the Top 20.

After her performance of “Good Kisser,” Amber Fiedler was eliminated.

Just Sam sang “Como La Flor” by Selena and easily made the Top 20. Jonny West, whose girlfriend Margie Mays was eliminated during Hollywood Week, sang “You Found Me” also secured a spot in the Top 20.

Dillon James closed things out with his performance of “Times They Are a Changin'” by Bob Dylan. However, his fate will not be announced until next week.

The rest of the pre-recorded showcases will air next week on ABC, but after that, Idol will either have to postpone or come up with an alternative way to proceed with the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

AMERICAN IDOL DeWayne Crocker Jr advances to the top twenty : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/03_mar/AMERICAN_IDOL_DeWayne_Crocker_Jr_advances_to_the_top_twenty.mp3

AMERICAN IDOL DeWayne Crocker Jr performs Old Town Road : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/03_mar/AMERICAN_IDOL_DeWayne_Crocker_Jr_performs_Old_Town_Road.mp3

AMERICAN IDOL Just Sam advances to the top twenty : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/03_mar/AMERICAN_IDOL_Just_Sam_advances_to_the_top_twenty.mp3

AMERICAN IDOL Just Sam performs Como La Flor : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/03_mar/AMERICAN_IDOL_Just_Sam_performs_Como_La_Flor.mp3