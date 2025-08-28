Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre Join ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ Cast As Production Begins

Getty Images

Lucasfilm has unveiled the full cast for its upcoming standalone Star Wars film, Star Wars: Starfighter. The project, which began production in the United Kingdom on Thursday, will feature a mix of established and emerging talent. Joining the previously announced Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth are newcomer Flynn Gray, as well as Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. Director Shawn Levy expressed his “profound sense of excitement and honor” to be helming this “original adventure” set in the iconic galaxy, noting it takes place approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While plot details remain under wraps, the script by Jonathan Tropper is said to center on Gosling’s character protecting a young charge from nefarious forces. Starfighter is slated for theatrical release on May 28, 2027. (THR)