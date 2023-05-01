Amy Adams, Robert Pattinson, Steve Martin + More!

PRPhotos.com

AMY ADAMS AND ROBERT PATTINSON TO STAR IN ‘AVERAGE HEIGHT, AVERAGE BUILD:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new Adam McKay movie is coming to Netflix, titled Average Height, Average Build. Amy Adams and Robert Pattinson are set to star in the film, which has been described as “part serial-killer thriller, part comedy.” Other cast members include Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler.

STEVE MARTIN AND MARTIN SHORT REVEAL ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ SEASON THREE RELEASE DATE: Variety reports that Steve Martin and Martin Short revealed the season three release date for Only Murders in the Building while on the “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour. “Catch the new season August 8,” Martin said in Orlando, Florida, Saturday (April 29th). Following this, Short added, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.”

CHRIS PRATT SHARES THAT HE ‘GOT TO THE POINT WHERE HE WAS NEVER GONNA AUDITION FOR MARVEL AGAIN:’ Chris Pratt revealed on Friday’s (April 28th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he almost didn’t dust himself off and try again when it came to starring in a Marvel film. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor said, “I auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor — but to be one of the sidekick guys. I didn’t get a callback.” Pratt added that the rejections “got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again,” he said. “I was like, 'This is stupid, I’m never gonna be in a Marvel movie.'”

MELISSA MCCARTHY COMMENTS ON THE POSSIBILITY OF A ‘BRIDESMAIDS’ SEQUEL: Melissa McCarthy is more than ready for a Bridesmaids sequel. In a recent interview with People, The Little Mermaid star said, “I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now.” McCarthy added, “That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”