Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, Kathy Griffin + More!

AMY ROBACH AND T.J. HOLMES ARE SPOTTED TRAVELING TOGETHER OVER THE HOLIDAYS: According to Page Six, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were “cozied up” together at the Atlanta airport at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday (December 26th), appearing to have spent the holidays together. This comes after the pair were taken off the air from GMA3, pending an investigation by ABC into their relationship.

KATHY GRIFFIN VISITS MARTIN SHEEN’S HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS: Kathy Griffin shared a video to Instagram Monday (December 26th), showing her participating in a group singalong to “12 Days of Christmas” at Martin Sheen‘s house over the holiday weekend. “90 seconds of fun. So, when you’re lucky enough to be invited to Martin Sheen‘s house for Christmas, you sing the 12 days of #Christmas…no matter what! And yes, that is Emilio on FaceTime at the end. We had so much fun!” she captioned the post.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON SURPRISES HIS DAUGHTERS WITH GUINEA PIGS FOR CHRISTMAS: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes his “Dwanta” duties seriously. The Black Adam star shared a video to Instagram Monday (December 26th) in which he surprised his two daughters with guinea pigs. Upon discovering the animals, one of his daughters threw her stuffed animal in the air and yelled, “GUINEA PIGS!!!” Johnson captioned the video, “Hope all of you out there and your families had a wonderful Christmas!! This year I started a new tradition where I would wake up at 5am (regardless of what time I went to sleep – which was 1am) shower, get dressed and be downstairs waiting for the little tornados 🌪️ to wake up and come down and wreak complete havoc & chaos.” He signed off as “Dwanta.”