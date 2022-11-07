Home » Entertainment » Amy Schumer Calls Out Kanye ‘Ye’ West Over Antisemitic Remarks

Amy Schumer Calls Out Kanye ‘Ye’ West Over Antisemitic Remarks

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Amy Schumer called out Kanye “Ye” West regarding his recent antisemitic remarks while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The Trainwreck actress revealed in her monologue that her husband, Chris Fischer, has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

“It used to be called Asperger’s, but then they found out — this is true — that Dr. Asperger had Nazi ties, Kanye,” she said.

As the audience applauded, she added, “Isn’t that crazy?”

This comes after West tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” prompting a number of celebrities to speak out against antisemitism.

Related Articles

Amy Schumer, Lindsay Lohan, Whoopi Goldberg + More!
Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He Spoke Out Against J.K. Rowling
Kit Connor Comes Out As Bisexual After Being Accused Of ‘Queerbaiting’
Monica Faces Backlash Over Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes Halloween Costume
‘Black Adam’ Holds Top Spot At Domestic Box Office Over Halloween Weekend
Matthew Perry Made Out With Valerie Bertinelli Next To A Passed Out Eddie Van Halen