Amy Schumer Doppleganger Spotted At Tennessee Truckstop

PRPhotos.com

Amy Schumer’s doppelganger was spotted at a Tennessee truckstop.

On Thursday (June 10th), a photo of a truck driver named Amelia was posted on Twitter and immediately started trending. Social media users immediately began to comment on the driver’s similarity to Schumer and the insane details of the tweet from the Celina 52 Truck Stop.

The image showed the blonde look-alike posing beneath a “stop pooping in our parking lot” sign wearing a shirt that said “truckin -n- f***ing.” She also had a teardrop tattoo on her face. The caption read, “Prize winner Amelia wanted us to point out that her teardrop tattoo is not because she murdered anyone. She accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep at the wheel and got the tattoo to honor their memory.”

Even Schumer chimed in, writing, “Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop? -me”