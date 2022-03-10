Home » Entertainment » Amy Schumer Dropped ‘Barbie’ Movie After They Sent Her A Pair Of Manolos

Amy Schumer Dropped ‘Barbie’ Movie After They Sent Her A Pair Of Manolos

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Amy Schumer says she dropped out of the live action Barbie movie after she was given a pair of designer shoes.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that she already had reservations about the film because “they definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it,” when someone at Sony pictures sent her a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes to congratulate her on the role.

She explained, "The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal.’“

A new version of the Barbie movie is currently in production starring Margot Robbie in the titular role.

