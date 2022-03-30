Amy Schumer, Kirsten Dunst, Lady Gaga + More!

PRPhotos.com

AMY SCHUMER RESPONDS TO CRITICISM FOR STEALING KIRSTEN DUNST’S SEAT: After referring to Kirsten Dunst as a “seat-filler” and stealing her seat at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27th), host Amy Schumer received some criticism from fans saying the bit was “disrespectful.” E! News reports that Schumer posted to her Instagram stories recently: “Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that.”

A MEME IS BORN: LADY GAGA TELLS CAITLYN JENNER SHE ‘SWITCHED BARISTAS:’ In an awkward interaction between Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party Sunday (March 27th), Jenner asks Gaga if she’s “spending time around Malibu anymore” and mentions that she hasn’t seen her at the Starbucks “in a while.” Gaga responds, “I’ve switched baristas,” before turning away. Page Six reports that fans can’t get enough of the clip. “‘I’ve switched Baristas’ will now be my excuse for everything,” one Twitter user wrote. Another commented, “‘I’ve switched baristas’ is literally the most polite way of saying ‘If I ever see you again it’ll be too soon.'”

JESSE WILLIAMS ASKS FOR REDUCED CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT: E! News reports that Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has requested the $40,000 monthly child support he pays to ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee be lowered since he’s no longer starring on the medical drama. “I am requesting the Court reduce the child support to a reasonable amount I can afford given the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of my income,” Williams said in court documents obtained by the publication.

DAVID LETTERMAN GIVES ELLEN DEGENERES ADVICE ON ENDING HER SHOW: Entertainment Tonight reports that Ellen DeGeneres got emotional while talking with David Letterman about ending her show on Monday (March 28th). Letterman told DeGeneres about his experience wrapping up with The Late Show. “Everything felt fine until the last show … I was sort of overwhelmed with adrenaline. Because when you do the show, you get excited. It can’t help but excite you because hopefully you’re entertaining and making people happy,” Letterman said. DeGeneres responded, “I want to say thank you so much for being here. You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”