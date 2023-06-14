Amy Schumer Makes Fun Of Hilaria And Alec Baldwin In New Stand-Up Special

PRPhotos.com

Amy Schumer didn’t hold back when she took aim at Hilaria and Alec Baldwin in her new Netflix special Emergency Contact.

The Trainwreck actress began her bit about the Baldwins by explaining she met them backstage at Saturday Night Live years ago. Schumer said Hilaria spoke with a thick Spanish accent and introduced herself as “Hilaria from España.”

The Life & Beth star touched on Hilaria’s confession in 2020 that she was born in Boston. “This woman is in no way Spanish … Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain.”

Explaining that she is “not trying to bully a sociopath” by bringing this issue to light again, Schumer joked that she is just pointing out how important it is to “find someone who can stand you.”

“My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight up pretended to be from Spain,” Schumer said, while also highlighting Alec’s role in the fatal Rust shooting. “My point is that neither of them give a f–k.”