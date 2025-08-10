Amy Schumer Shares Health Update After Undergoing Back Surgery

Getty Images

Amy Schumer has undergone back surgery to address an injury she sustained while surfing. The 44-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram of herself using a walker following the spinal procedure, known as a laminectomy. According to Schumer, her L5 vertebra had been causing her pain since the previous surfing incident. The laminectomy, a surgical technique to relieve pressure on the nerves, was part of her recovery process. Schumer appeared to be in good spirits despite the surgery, even sharing a humorous anecdote she overheard from her hospital bed. Schumer previously dealt with complications from endometriosis and a difficult pregnancy with her son, Gene. (Us Weekly)