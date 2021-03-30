Home » Entertainment » Amy Schumer Wears Fanciest Dress To Be Vaccinated

Amy Schumer Wears Fanciest Dress To Be Vaccinated

Vaccinated in style! The 39-year-old Amy Schumer donned her “fanciest dress” — a gold sequin long-sleeved mini to get vaccinated, she shared via Instagram Stories.

She posted a video of herself sitting in a chair and joking, “I just wanted to maybe entertain some of the workers here … I’m sorry if you were going to use this time to meditate.”

She had to rip a hole in her sleeve to get the shot. She called for others to post shots of themselves getting vaccinated in fancy wear to support the nonprofit Pencils for Kids by using the hashtag #downtogown”.

Calling it a “nice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing,” Schumer added, “Thank you heroes. You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all.”

