Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman is engaged to Blaine Hart.

The reality star’s rep confirmed to E! News that he popped the question on March 18th at a beach in Santa Monica, CA.

Dorfman told People, “Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A. We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee. I don't even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn't even remember seeing the ring at first.”

Despite meeting 15 years ago, the couple only began dating last summer.

