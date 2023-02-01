Andrea Riseborough, James Gunn, Peter Safran + More!

ACADEMY SAYS ANDREA RISEBOROUGH CAN KEEP OSCAR NOMINATION: Deadline reports that on Tuesday (January 31st), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that they will not be revoking Andrea Riseborough‘s Best Actress nomination for her role in To Leslie. Academy CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement, “The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded.” Riseborough’s costar in the movie, Marc Maron, commented on the situation on his WTF podcast recently. “Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever the f—ck it is has decided to investigate Andrea Riseborough’s grassroots campaign to get her the Oscar nomination, because I guess it so threatens their system to where they’re completely bought out by corporate interests in the form of studios.” Christina Ricci also slammed the academy on social media last week. “Seems hilarious that the ‘surprise nomination’ (meaning tons of money wasn’t spent to position this actress) of a legitimately brilliant performance is being met with an investigation. So it’s only the films and actors that can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and frankly very backward to me,” she wrote.

‘THE BATMAN PART II’ GETS RELEASE DATE: According to Variety, The Batman Part II is scheduled to hit theaters on October 3rd, 2025. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed the news during a press conference Monday (January 30th). As for Batgirl, which Warner Bros. shelved last year, Safran said the movie was “not releasable.” He commented, “I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera in that film. But that was not releasable. It happens sometimes.” Safran added that the film “would have hurt DC.”

VIOLA DAVIS TO STAR IN ‘WALLER’ SPINOFF SERIES: Deadline reports that James Gunn and Peter Safran also announced on Monday (January 30th) that there will be a Peacemaker spinoff titled Waller. The series will center on the character Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis. “Very exciting news. Can't wait to tackle ‘The Wall’. Let's go @jamesgunn #PeterSafran @hbomax #Waller,” Davis wrote on Instagram Tuesday (January 31st).

WILL SMITH AND MARTIN LAWRENCE CONFIRM ‘BAD BOYS 4:’ Will Smith shared a video to Instagram Tuesday (January 31st), during which he drives to Martin Lawrence‘s house. “Yo, I’ve got an announcement,” Smith says in the video. “I wish I was you, not knowing what I’m about to show me.” Together the pair excitedly announce that there will be a Bad Boys 4. “It’s about that time!” Lawrence says.