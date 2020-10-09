Andy Cohen Confirms Eboni Williams as ‘RHONY’s First Black Cast-Member

PRPhotos.com

Eboni Williams will hold an apple next season as the first full-time Black cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Producer Andy Cohen confirmed the news, tweeting: “Welcome to #RHONY, @EboniKWilliams!”

Williams told TMZ: “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Berhan Shaw filmed scenes for the upcoming season, but no word on her role. Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are also all returning for season 13 after Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley’s departures.