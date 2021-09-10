Home » Entertainment » Andy Cohen Shares Exchange With Internet Troll

Andy Cohen Shares Exchange With Internet Troll

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Andy Cohen shared a bizarre exchange with a troll who critiqued his parenting on Instagram Thursday (Sept. 9th). 

A screenshot showed that a social media user reached out to the Bravo host to say, “you should try and be a better person for your son,” to which Cohen responded, “What am I doing wrong?”

The person replied, “Oh wow didn’t expect a response.  I was just being a troll. You’re doing fine. Sry.”

Cohen reminded the user that he is, "indeed a real person" and politely suggested that he not troll people. 

The entire exhange is captioned with, "social media in a nutshell…" 

Related Articles

Dancing With The Stars Announces Cast For Season 30
Rebel Wilson Parties With Pitch Perfect Costars On Marlon Brando’s Private Island
Michael K. Williams’ Sister Shares A Message With His Fans
Amazon Grapples With Backlash, Nicole Kidman Drama
‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Expectations With $89M Opener
Sources Report on Celebrities Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30