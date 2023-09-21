Angelica Ross Accuses Emma Roberts Of Being Transphobic On The Set Of ‘American Horror Story’

PRPhotos.com

Angelica Ross is continuing to share her experiences with the cast and creator of American Horror Story on social media. After calling out Ryan Murphy for ghosting her with regard to a season starring an all-Black cast, the Pose actress alleged that her costar, Emma Roberts, was transphobic on set.

During an Instagram Live Wednesday (September 20th), Ross recalled Roberts jokingly saying to a man named John on set, presumably director John J. Gray, “Angelica is being mean.” John replied, “OK, ladies, you know, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.” To this, Roberts allegedly said, “Don’t you mean lady?” insinuating that there was only one lady between the two of them.

Ross said her blood was “boiling” following this remark and that she didn’t “speak to that b—h the entire time after that.” The Disclosure star also mentioned another occasion during which the Scream Queens actress mocked her voice by dropping it “several octaves.”

Later on Wednesday (September 20th), Ross shared on X that Roberts called her to apologize for her behavior. “Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform,” Ross wrote.