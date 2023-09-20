Angelica Ross Says Ryan Murphy Left Her ‘On Read’ About ‘American Horror Story’ Season With All-Black Cast

PRPhotos.com

Pose actress Angelica Ross took to Twitter on Monday (September 18th) to call out American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, after he approached her about a season with an all-Black cast—then ghosted her. Ross starred in two seasons of the FX anthology series.

“Remember your idea about a Horror season starring Black women? Well I'm doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall,” Murphy wrote in an email dated July 3rd, 2020, according to a screenshot shared by Ross. She also shared her response to his inquiry on who should be cast alongside her.

“After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show. Mind you, marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since,” Ross wrote in a follow-up tweet.