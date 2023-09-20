Home » Entertainment » Angelica Ross Says Ryan Murphy Left Her ‘On Read’ About ‘American Horror Story’ Season With All-Black Cast

Angelica Ross Says Ryan Murphy Left Her ‘On Read’ About ‘American Horror Story’ Season With All-Black Cast

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Pose actress Angelica Ross took to Twitter on Monday (September 18th) to call out American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, after he approached her about a season with an all-Black cast—then ghosted her. Ross starred in two seasons of the FX anthology series.

“Remember your idea about a Horror season starring Black women? Well I'm doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall,” Murphy wrote in an email dated July 3rd, 2020, according to a screenshot shared by Ross. She also shared her response to his inquiry on who should be cast alongside her.

“After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show. Mind you, marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since,” Ross wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Related Articles

Margaret Cho Details Her Own ‘Diarrhea On A Plane’ Story
Kourtney Calls Kim A ‘Witch’ In Trailer For New Season Of ‘The Kardashians’
‘American Horror Story: Delicate,’ Ava DuVernay, ‘Barbie’ + More!
Arnold Schwarzenegger Details Open Heart Surgery That Left Him ‘Freaking Out’
‘Walking Dead’ Spinoffs, Adam Driver, Meg Ryan + More!
Meg Ryan, David Duchovny, ‘Suits’ + More!